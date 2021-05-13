David Garcia places a pizza on a lava river that comes down from the Pacaya volcano at the Cerro Chino hill in San Vicente Pacaya municipality, Guatemala on Wednesday. Photo: AFP David Garcia places a pizza on a lava river that comes down from the Pacaya volcano at the Cerro Chino hill in San Vicente Pacaya municipality, Guatemala on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
David Garcia places a pizza on a lava river that comes down from the Pacaya volcano at the Cerro Chino hill in San Vicente Pacaya municipality, Guatemala on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Food and Drinks
World /  Americas

Guatemala chef wows with ‘volcano pizza’ cooked on hot lava

  • The Pacaya crater has become a kitchen for accountant David Garcia, who is serving up cheesy slices to tourists and locals
  • Wearing protective gear from head to toe, he ‘bakes’ the pizza on metal platters that can withstand temperatures up to 1,000 degrees Celsius

Topic |   Food and Drinks
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:21am, 13 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
David Garcia places a pizza on a lava river that comes down from the Pacaya volcano at the Cerro Chino hill in San Vicente Pacaya municipality, Guatemala on Wednesday. Photo: AFP David Garcia places a pizza on a lava river that comes down from the Pacaya volcano at the Cerro Chino hill in San Vicente Pacaya municipality, Guatemala on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
David Garcia places a pizza on a lava river that comes down from the Pacaya volcano at the Cerro Chino hill in San Vicente Pacaya municipality, Guatemala on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE