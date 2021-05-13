David Garcia places a pizza on a lava river that comes down from the Pacaya volcano at the Cerro Chino hill in San Vicente Pacaya municipality, Guatemala on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Guatemala chef wows with ‘volcano pizza’ cooked on hot lava
- The Pacaya crater has become a kitchen for accountant David Garcia, who is serving up cheesy slices to tourists and locals
- Wearing protective gear from head to toe, he ‘bakes’ the pizza on metal platters that can withstand temperatures up to 1,000 degrees Celsius
