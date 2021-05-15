An illustration by Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History represents a new species of a dinosaur named Tlatolophus galorum. Photo: INAH / Handout via Reuters
New species of dinosaur found in Mexico was ‘very communicative’, says researcher
- The dinosaur specimen, which has been named Tlatolophus galorum, is thought to have died around 72 million years ago
- The species is thought to have used low-frequency sounds like elephants to talk to each other
Topic | Archaeology and paleontology
