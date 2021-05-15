An illustration by Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History represents a new species of a dinosaur named Tlatolophus galorum. Photo: INAH / Handout via Reuters An illustration by Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History represents a new species of a dinosaur named Tlatolophus galorum. Photo: INAH / Handout via Reuters
An illustration by Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History represents a new species of a dinosaur named Tlatolophus galorum. Photo: INAH / Handout via Reuters
World /  Americas

New species of dinosaur found in Mexico was ‘very communicative’, says researcher

  • The dinosaur specimen, which has been named Tlatolophus galorum, is thought to have died around 72 million years ago
  • The species is thought to have used low-frequency sounds like elephants to talk to each other

Topic |   Archaeology and paleontology
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:02am, 15 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An illustration by Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History represents a new species of a dinosaur named Tlatolophus galorum. Photo: INAH / Handout via Reuters An illustration by Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History represents a new species of a dinosaur named Tlatolophus galorum. Photo: INAH / Handout via Reuters
An illustration by Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History represents a new species of a dinosaur named Tlatolophus galorum. Photo: INAH / Handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE