Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks to the nation from the National Palace in Mexico City, in December 2020. Photo: Reuters
Mexico’s president apologises for massacre of 300 Chinese in 1911

  • The victims were killed by soldiers during the Mexican Revolution, with some of them mutilated or hung from telegraph poles
  • Some Mexicans at the time grumbled that Chinese workers were taking jobs, while others were envious of the community’s economic success

Associated Press
Updated: 2:10am, 18 May, 2021

