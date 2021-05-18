Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks to the nation from the National Palace in Mexico City, in December 2020. Photo: Reuters
Mexico’s president apologises for massacre of 300 Chinese in 1911
- The victims were killed by soldiers during the Mexican Revolution, with some of them mutilated or hung from telegraph poles
- Some Mexicans at the time grumbled that Chinese workers were taking jobs, while others were envious of the community’s economic success
Topic | Anti-Asian racism
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks to the nation from the National Palace in Mexico City, in December 2020. Photo: Reuters