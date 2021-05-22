Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a news conference. Photo: Reuters
Former Brazilian presidents Lula and Cardoso may join forces to confront Bolsonaro
- Sources in both parties have said the risk of Bolsonaro holding onto power made the two men forget their past rivalry
- Bolsonaro’s popularity has plummeted during the pandemic, which has killed nearly 450,000 Brazilians
