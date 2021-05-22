A woman who was sold into marriage holds her baby at her home in Juvinani village, Mexico’s Guerrero state. Photo: AFP A woman who was sold into marriage holds her baby at her home in Juvinani village, Mexico’s Guerrero state. Photo: AFP
A woman who was sold into marriage holds her baby at her home in Juvinani village, Mexico’s Guerrero state. Photo: AFP
In Mexico’s Guerrero, girls as young as nine are sold as brides for up to US$18,000

  • Many girls from the Mixtec community are subjected to a tradition that critics say traps women in abuse and leaves the groom’s family mired in poverty
  • ‘We’re not animals. Animals are the ones who are sold,’ says a child bride

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:30pm, 22 May, 2021

