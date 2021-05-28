Protesters rally against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque. Photo: AFP Protesters rally against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque. Photo: AFP
Colombia’s month of protests has left dozens dead but there’s no end in sight

  • Protesters first took to the streets on April 28 against a proposed tax increase many Colombians said would leave them poorer
  • The reform was quickly withdrawn but the protests have continued, propelled by deep-seated anger towards the government

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:24pm, 28 May, 2021

