Protesters rally against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque. Photo: AFP
Colombia’s month of protests has left dozens dead but there’s no end in sight
- Protesters first took to the streets on April 28 against a proposed tax increase many Colombians said would leave them poorer
- The reform was quickly withdrawn but the protests have continued, propelled by deep-seated anger towards the government
