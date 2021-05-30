A bank office is burnt by demonstrators in Medellin, Colombia, on Friday. Photo: AFP A bank office is burnt by demonstrators in Medellin, Colombia, on Friday. Photo: AFP
At least six people killed in overnight protests in Cali, Colombia

  • Colombian President Ivan Duque on Friday night sent additional military assistance to support police in the Valle del Cauca district
  • Opposition to a health reform - now scrapped - and advocacy for the fragile peace process were some of the issues that brought people out onto the streets

DPA
DPA

Updated: 3:44am, 30 May, 2021

