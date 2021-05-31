Anti-government protesters take cover from a police water cannon during clashes in Madrid, on the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia on May 28. Photo: AP
Colombia protests: UN urges independent probe as death toll rises
- Dozens have died and hundreds have been injured in just over a month of violent unrest
- Demonstrations against plan to raise taxes have grown into a mass protest movement with a range of grievances
Topic | Protests around the world
