A worker digs a grave in the San Juan Bautista cemetery in Iquitos, Peru in March. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Peru leads global mortality rate after adjusting death toll
- The official number of fatalities more than doubled from 69,342 to 180,764 after health experts found there had been an undercount
- Peru now has the highest coronavirus mortality per capita of any country, with 5,484 deaths per million inhabitants

