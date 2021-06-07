Colombian police arrest a demonstrator during a protest against the government in Cali, Colombia on Friday. Photo: AFP
Colombia president orders policing changes after protest criticism
- Colombia’s police have been widely criticised internationally for the violent repression of protesters
- Demonstrations against proposed tax hikes have morphed into widespread anti-government protests
Topic | Protests around the world
Colombian police arrest a demonstrator during a protest against the government in Cali, Colombia on Friday. Photo: AFP