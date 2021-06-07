Colombian police arrest a demonstrator during a protest against the government in Cali, Colombia on Friday. Photo: AFP Colombian police arrest a demonstrator during a protest against the government in Cali, Colombia on Friday. Photo: AFP
Colombian police arrest a demonstrator during a protest against the government in Cali, Colombia on Friday. Photo: AFP
World /  Americas

Colombia president orders policing changes after protest criticism

  • Colombia’s police have been widely criticised internationally for the violent repression of protesters
  • Demonstrations against proposed tax hikes have morphed into widespread anti-government protests

Topic |   Protests around the world
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:06pm, 7 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Colombian police arrest a demonstrator during a protest against the government in Cali, Colombia on Friday. Photo: AFP Colombian police arrest a demonstrator during a protest against the government in Cali, Colombia on Friday. Photo: AFP
Colombian police arrest a demonstrator during a protest against the government in Cali, Colombia on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE