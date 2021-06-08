US Vice-President Kamala Harris removes her mask at the start of a news conference at the National Palace in Guatemala City on Monday. Photo: AP US Vice-President Kamala Harris removes her mask at the start of a news conference at the National Palace in Guatemala City on Monday. Photo: AP
US Vice-President Kamala Harris removes her mask at the start of a news conference at the National Palace in Guatemala City on Monday. Photo: AP
US immigration
World /  Americas

Kamala Harris tells Guatemalans ‘do not come’ to US, warning migrants will be turned back at border

  • The US vice-president is visiting the Central American nation in a bid to address the ‘root causes’ of migration from the region
  • There have already been more than 200,000 such attempts to enter the US since the start of the year

Topic |   US immigration
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:59am, 8 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Vice-President Kamala Harris removes her mask at the start of a news conference at the National Palace in Guatemala City on Monday. Photo: AP US Vice-President Kamala Harris removes her mask at the start of a news conference at the National Palace in Guatemala City on Monday. Photo: AP
US Vice-President Kamala Harris removes her mask at the start of a news conference at the National Palace in Guatemala City on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE