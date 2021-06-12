Supporters of presidential candidate Pedro Castillo carry a board bearing his image in Lima. Photo: EPA-EFE
Peru’s socialist party chief Pedro Castillo cites ‘victory’ as vote count nears end
- Official results showed leftist Pedro Castillo retaining a slim lead over Keiko Fujimori
- Fujimori has accused Castillo’s Peru Libre Party of tampering with ballots and asked for the annulment of 200,000 votes and the review of another 300,000
Topic | Peru
