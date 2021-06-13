Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro takes part in bike ride in Sao Paulo with supporters. Photo: TheNEWS2 via Zuma / DPA Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro takes part in bike ride in Sao Paulo with supporters. Photo: TheNEWS2 via Zuma / DPA
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro fined for maskless motorcycle rally in Sao Paulo

  • Bolsonaro defied a prior warning from Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria who had said the president would be fined if he failed to observe coronavirus regulations
  • Thousands of roaring motorcycles took part in the ‘Accelerate for Christ’ rally in Sao Paulo, led by the far-right president

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:34am, 13 Jun, 2021

