Peru presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori in Lima, Peru on Saturday,. Photo: AP
Peru’s presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori repeats election fraud claim – and hopes to avoid prison
- Leftist Pedro Castillo had 50.2 per cent support against 49.8 per cent for the conservative Fujimori, but electoral authorities are scrutinising a small number of ballots
- Fujimori spent more than a year in prison while an investigation into millions of dollars in illegal campaign contributions was ongoing
Topic | Peru
Peru presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori in Lima, Peru on Saturday,. Photo: AP