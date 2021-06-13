Peru presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori in Lima, Peru on Saturday,. Photo: AP Peru presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori in Lima, Peru on Saturday,. Photo: AP
Peru presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori in Lima, Peru on Saturday,. Photo: AP
Peru
World /  Americas

Peru’s presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori repeats election fraud claim – and hopes to avoid prison

  • Leftist Pedro Castillo had 50.2 per cent support against 49.8 per cent for the conservative Fujimori, but electoral authorities are scrutinising a small number of ballots
  • Fujimori spent more than a year in prison while an investigation into millions of dollars in illegal campaign contributions was ongoing

Topic |   Peru
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:13am, 13 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Peru presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori in Lima, Peru on Saturday,. Photo: AP Peru presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori in Lima, Peru on Saturday,. Photo: AP
Peru presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori in Lima, Peru on Saturday,. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE