A forensics team excavates at the house of alleged serial killer ‘Andres’ in Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico state. Photo: Mexico State Public Prosecutor’s Office / AFP
Thousands of bone fragments unearthed at 72-year-old’s ‘serial killer’ house in Mexico suggest 17 victims
- The suspect, a former butcher identified only as ‘Andrés’, is accused of sectioning and filleting his last victim
- Audio and video tapes found on his property by investigators point to a series of killings going back decades
Topic | Mexico
