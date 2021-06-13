A forensics team excavates at the house of alleged serial killer ‘Andres’ in Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico state. Photo: Mexico State Public Prosecutor’s Office / AFP A forensics team excavates at the house of alleged serial killer ‘Andres’ in Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico state. Photo: Mexico State Public Prosecutor’s Office / AFP
Thousands of bone fragments unearthed at 72-year-old’s ‘serial killer’ house in Mexico suggest 17 victims

  • The suspect, a former butcher identified only as ‘Andrés’, is accused of sectioning and filleting his last victim
  • Audio and video tapes found on his property by investigators point to a series of killings going back decades

Associated Press
Associated Press in Mexico City

Updated: 2:03pm, 13 Jun, 2021

