Brazilian congressman Luis Miranda. Photo: Reuters
Brazilian lawmaker who blew lid on US$323 million India Covid-19 vaccine deal wears bulletproof vest to hearing
- Luis Miranda and his brother, who raised suspicions about the vaccine deal with Bharat Biotech, are the key witnesses in a Senate inquiry
- The contract is being probed by prosecutors to see why Brazil struck a speedy pact with Bharat after offers from Pfizer at a lower price were ignored
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Brazilian congressman Luis Miranda. Photo: Reuters