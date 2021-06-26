Brazilian congressman Luis Miranda. Photo: Reuters Brazilian congressman Luis Miranda. Photo: Reuters
Brazilian lawmaker who blew lid on US$323 million India Covid-19 vaccine deal wears bulletproof vest to hearing

  • Luis Miranda and his brother, who raised suspicions about the vaccine deal with Bharat Biotech, are the key witnesses in a Senate inquiry
  • The contract is being probed by prosecutors to see why Brazil struck a speedy pact with Bharat after offers from Pfizer at a lower price were ignored

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters

Updated: 12:45pm, 26 Jun, 2021

