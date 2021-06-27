Colombia’s President Ivan Duque, fourth from right, and bodyguards near the presidential helicopter at Camilo Daza International Airport after it was hit by gunfire in Cucuta, Colombia on Friday. Photo: Colombian Presidency / AFP
Colombia offers $800,000 reward for information linked to attack on President Ivan Duque’s helicopter
- Duque’s helicopter was approaching the Cucuta airport on Friday when several shots – apparently from rifles – were fired at it
- No one on board was injured, but photos released by the president’s office showed the tail and main blade had been hit
Topic | Americas
