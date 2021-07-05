Residents in Havana’s Malecon promenade in Cuba evacuate before the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Cuba evacuates 180,000 people as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches
- The Cuban government had opened shelters and moved to protect sugar cane and cocoa crops ahead of the storm, which has killed three people
- The storm’s next target was Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 15 counties
Topic | Americas
