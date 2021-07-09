People cheer as a police car drives past the Petionville Police station where the men accused of being involved in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise are being held in Port au Prince, Haiti on Thursday. Photo: AFP
More suspects in Haiti president murder surrounded or killed by police, officials say
- Jovenel Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his home by what police said was a commando of apparently foreign, trained killers
- Six suspects were taken in custody, while three corpses were retrieved. Police are hunting for the masterminds behind the assassination
