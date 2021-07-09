Lorries with doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine destined for Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: CoronaVac jab less effective against Gamma variant, study says
- Researchers in Brazil found that antibodies generated by the vaccine work less well against the variant than a previous coronavirus strain
- They found the Gamma was able to escape the antibodies of almost all the participants who had received only one dose of the vaccine
