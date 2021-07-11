Haitian President Jovenel Moise, left, and Haitian First Lady Martine Moise. Photo: AFP
Wounded wife of assassinated Haitian president speaks out, asks nation not to ‘lose its way’
- Martine Moise was rushed to a Haitian hospital after the attack in the early hours of Wednesday, before being evacuated to Miami for treatment
- ‘I am crying, it is true, but we cannot let the country lose its way,’ Martine Moise said. ‘We cannot let his blood … have been spilled in vain’
