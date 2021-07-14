A man looks at his mobile phone in Havana, Cuba on Tuesday. On Monday Cuban authorities blocked some social media apps. Photo: AP
Cuba curbs access to Facebook and messaging apps amid protests, says internet watchdog
- Internet monitoring firm NetBlocks said Cuba had restricted access to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram since Monday
- Thousands of Cubans joined demonstrations in Havana and Santiago on Sunday to protest Cuba’s economic crisis and handling of the coronavirus pandemic
