Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro walking at the Vila Nova Star Hospital, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday. The president posted the photo on his Twitter account. Photo: AFP Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro walking at the Vila Nova Star Hospital, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday. The president posted the photo on his Twitter account. Photo: AFP
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he will leave hospital soon and ‘be back to work, God willing’ after avoiding emergency surgery

  • The president was flown to hospital on Wednesday with a high chance of surgery after abdominal pain following more than 10 days of hiccups
  • Bolsonaro has had half a dozen surgeries over the past three years, most of them related to a campaign trail stabbing that almost took his life

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:16am, 17 Jul, 2021

