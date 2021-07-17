Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro walking at the Vila Nova Star Hospital, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday. The president posted the photo on his Twitter account. Photo: AFP
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he will leave hospital soon and ‘be back to work, God willing’ after avoiding emergency surgery
- The president was flown to hospital on Wednesday with a high chance of surgery after abdominal pain following more than 10 days of hiccups
- Bolsonaro has had half a dozen surgeries over the past three years, most of them related to a campaign trail stabbing that almost took his life
Topic | Brazil
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro walking at the Vila Nova Star Hospital, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday. The president posted the photo on his Twitter account. Photo: AFP