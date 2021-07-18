Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel, left, and Raul Castro, centre, in Havana, Cuba on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Fidel Castro’s brother Raul attends mass government rally in Havana, Cuba after protests
- Raul Castro retired as Communist Party leader in April but promised to continue fighting for the revolution as a ‘foot soldier’
- Thousands attended the rally in Havana on Saturday to denounce the US trade embargo and reaffirm their support for Cuba’s revolution
Topic | US-Cuba relations
Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel, left, and Raul Castro, centre, in Havana, Cuba on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE