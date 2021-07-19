Weaponry, mobile phones, passports and other items seized along with suspects in the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moise. File photo: Reuters
Haiti president’s killing exposes shady world of Colombian mercenaries
- Haiti President Jovenel Moise was shot dead when assassins stormed his private residence on July 7
- Colombians suspected of taking part in the assassination were retired members of country’s military
Topic | Americas
