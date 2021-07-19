Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph. Photo: Reuters Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph. Photo: Reuters
Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph. Photo: Reuters
Americas
World /  Americas

Haiti’s interim leader Claude Joseph says he’ll step down to make way for Jovenel Moise’s successor

  • The announcement appears to end a power struggle between Joseph and Ariel Henry, the 71-year-old doctor who was appointed by Moise two days before his killing
  • The assassination has pitched the already troubled nation into chaos, coming amid a surge in gang violence that has displaced thousands and hampered economic activity

Topic |   Americas
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:40pm, 19 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph. Photo: Reuters Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph. Photo: Reuters
Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE