Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph. Photo: Reuters
Haiti’s interim leader Claude Joseph says he’ll step down to make way for Jovenel Moise’s successor
- The announcement appears to end a power struggle between Joseph and Ariel Henry, the 71-year-old doctor who was appointed by Moise two days before his killing
- The assassination has pitched the already troubled nation into chaos, coming amid a surge in gang violence that has displaced thousands and hampered economic activity
Topic | Americas
