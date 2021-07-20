Pedro Castillo raises his arms from the balcony of the Peru Libre party headquarters in Lima. Photo: AFP Pedro Castillo raises his arms from the balcony of the Peru Libre party headquarters in Lima. Photo: AFP
Pedro Castillo raises his arms from the balcony of the Peru Libre party headquarters in Lima. Photo: AFP
Peru
World /  Americas

Pedro Castillo declared Peru’s president, defeating Keiko Fujimori

  • Peru’s electoral authority names Pedro Castillo as next president after June 6 run-off
  • Peruvians voted for fifth president in three years after a series of crises and scandals

Topic |   Peru
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:45am, 20 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedro Castillo raises his arms from the balcony of the Peru Libre party headquarters in Lima. Photo: AFP Pedro Castillo raises his arms from the balcony of the Peru Libre party headquarters in Lima. Photo: AFP
Pedro Castillo raises his arms from the balcony of the Peru Libre party headquarters in Lima. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE