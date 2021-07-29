Pedro Castillo is seen in his signature sombrero after his investiture ceremony as head of state in Lima, Peru on Wednesday. Photo: Presidency of Peru via EPA-EFE Pedro Castillo is seen in his signature sombrero after his investiture ceremony as head of state in Lima, Peru on Wednesday. Photo: Presidency of Peru via EPA-EFE
Pedro Castillo is seen in his signature sombrero after his investiture ceremony as head of state in Lima, Peru on Wednesday. Photo: Presidency of Peru via EPA-EFE
Peru
World /  Americas

Peru’s ‘peasant’ president Pedro Castillo sworn in, vows new constitution

  • The leftist schoolteacher is the country’s first president in decades with no ties to its political or economic elite
  • The nation’s fifth leader in three years faces numerous challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic and a flagging economy

Topic |   Peru
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:53am, 29 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedro Castillo is seen in his signature sombrero after his investiture ceremony as head of state in Lima, Peru on Wednesday. Photo: Presidency of Peru via EPA-EFE Pedro Castillo is seen in his signature sombrero after his investiture ceremony as head of state in Lima, Peru on Wednesday. Photo: Presidency of Peru via EPA-EFE
Pedro Castillo is seen in his signature sombrero after his investiture ceremony as head of state in Lima, Peru on Wednesday. Photo: Presidency of Peru via EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE