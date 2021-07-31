Aerial view of a lagoon that turned pink due to a chemical used to help shrimp conservation in fishing factories near Trelew, in the Patagonian province of Chubut, Argentina. Photo: AFP Aerial view of a lagoon that turned pink due to a chemical used to help shrimp conservation in fishing factories near Trelew, in the Patagonian province of Chubut, Argentina. Photo: AFP
Aerial view of a lagoon that turned pink due to a chemical used to help shrimp conservation in fishing factories near Trelew, in the Patagonian province of Chubut, Argentina. Photo: AFP
Argentina
Bright pink lagoon has environmentalists in Argentina seeing red

  • The pink pond in southern Argentina is one of several used by local industries for releasing chemicals or treated water
  • A member of the SocioEnvironmental Assemblies of Chubut province called on Friday for an independent analysis to determine what is to blame

Associated Press
Updated: 2:42am, 31 Jul, 2021

