Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a demonstration at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday. Photo: AFP Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a demonstration at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a demonstration at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Brazil
World /  Americas

Thousands take part in pro-Jair Bolsonaro demonstrations in Brazil cities

  • In Rio de Janeiro, some 3,000 people marched on Copacabana beach in protest against the country’s electronic voting system
  • President Bolsonaro has long been sniping at electronic voting, introduced in Brazil in 1996, and advocating instead for the use of paper ballots

Topic |   Brazil
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:54am, 2 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a demonstration at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday. Photo: AFP Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a demonstration at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a demonstration at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE