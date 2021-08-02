Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a demonstration at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Thousands take part in pro-Jair Bolsonaro demonstrations in Brazil cities
- In Rio de Janeiro, some 3,000 people marched on Copacabana beach in protest against the country’s electronic voting system
- President Bolsonaro has long been sniping at electronic voting, introduced in Brazil in 1996, and advocating instead for the use of paper ballots
Topic | Brazil
