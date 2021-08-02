A voter casts a ballot at a polling station during a national referendum in Mexico City, Mexico on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg A voter casts a ballot at a polling station during a national referendum in Mexico City, Mexico on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
A voter casts a ballot at a polling station during a national referendum in Mexico City, Mexico on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
Mexico holds referendum on prosecuting former presidents over corruption allegations

  • President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the consultation would strengthen participatory democracy, but critics saw it as little more than a political stunt
  • Former presidents can be tried like any other citizen and critics argued that the referendum was unnecessary

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:53am, 2 Aug, 2021

