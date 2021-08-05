A health worker prepares a dose of Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine in Santiago, Chile in February. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China’s Sinovac investing US$60 million in Chile vaccine facility
- The plant will be built in the Santiago region in early 2022. Sinovac will also build a research and development centre in the northern region of Antofagasta
- The Chilean government bet big on the Chinese company’s CoronaVac shot, with 19.6 million doses already delivered
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
