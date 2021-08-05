Over 340,000 of the illegal firearms smuggled into Mexico from the US each year are made by the firms in question, the lawsuit alleges. Photo: TNS Over 340,000 of the illegal firearms smuggled into Mexico from the US each year are made by the firms in question, the lawsuit alleges. Photo: TNS
Over 340,000 of the illegal firearms smuggled into Mexico from the US each year are made by the firms in question, the lawsuit alleges. Photo: TNS
Mexico
World /  Americas

Mexico sues US gun makers, eyeing US$10 billion in damages

  • The lawsuit says reckless business practices have fuelled a ‘torrent’ of illegal firearms to drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths
  • Mexico says half a million guns are trafficked annually over the border from the US

Topic |   Mexico
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:02am, 5 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Over 340,000 of the illegal firearms smuggled into Mexico from the US each year are made by the firms in question, the lawsuit alleges. Photo: TNS Over 340,000 of the illegal firearms smuggled into Mexico from the US each year are made by the firms in question, the lawsuit alleges. Photo: TNS
Over 340,000 of the illegal firearms smuggled into Mexico from the US each year are made by the firms in question, the lawsuit alleges. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE