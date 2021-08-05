Over 340,000 of the illegal firearms smuggled into Mexico from the US each year are made by the firms in question, the lawsuit alleges. Photo: TNS
Mexico sues US gun makers, eyeing US$10 billion in damages
- The lawsuit says reckless business practices have fuelled a ‘torrent’ of illegal firearms to drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths
- Mexico says half a million guns are trafficked annually over the border from the US
Topic | Mexico
Over 340,000 of the illegal firearms smuggled into Mexico from the US each year are made by the firms in question, the lawsuit alleges. Photo: TNS