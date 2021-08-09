Medical staff intubate a Covid-19 patient at the intensive care unit of the Les Abymes hospital in Pointe-a-Pitre on Guadeloupe. Photo: AFP
France appeals for volunteers to help battle coronavirus in Caribbean territories
- Health Minister Olivier Veran said the first medical staff would fly out on Tuesday to the overseas territories of Guadalupe and Martinique
- Hospitals on the islands are buckling under pressure with intensive care bed occupancy on Martinique alone at 200 per cent of normal capacity
