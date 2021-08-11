A cow is seen on land that used to be filled with water in Paine, Chile. Photo: Reuters A cow is seen on land that used to be filled with water in Paine, Chile. Photo: Reuters
A cow is seen on land that used to be filled with water in Paine, Chile. Photo: Reuters
World /  Americas

Record-breaking drought in Chile offers bountiful proof of climate change

  • Science Minister Andres Couve said the steady decline in the country’s water reserves because of climate change was now a ‘national priority’
  • ‘The weather events are happening with a frequency and intensity that makes it very easy for people to see’, he said

Topic |   Climate change
Reuters
Reuters in Santiago

Updated: 3:49pm, 11 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A cow is seen on land that used to be filled with water in Paine, Chile. Photo: Reuters A cow is seen on land that used to be filled with water in Paine, Chile. Photo: Reuters
A cow is seen on land that used to be filled with water in Paine, Chile. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE