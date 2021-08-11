A cow is seen on land that used to be filled with water in Paine, Chile. Photo: Reuters
Record-breaking drought in Chile offers bountiful proof of climate change
- Science Minister Andres Couve said the steady decline in the country’s water reserves because of climate change was now a ‘national priority’
- ‘The weather events are happening with a frequency and intensity that makes it very easy for people to see’, he said
