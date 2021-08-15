A map made available by the United States Geological Survey shows the location of a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hitting near Saint-Louis du Sud, Haiti on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE / USGS
At least 29 dead after Haiti struck by 7.2 magnitude earthquake
- Haiti’s new prime minister, Ariel Henry, said on Twitter that the ‘violent quake’ had caused loss of life and damage in various parts of the country
- The Caribbean nation was struck in 2018 by a magnitude 5.9 quake that killed more than a dozen people, and a magnitude 7.1 quake in 2010 that killed 300,000
Topic | Americas
