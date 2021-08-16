Firefighters search for survivors inside a collapsed building in Les Cayes, Haiti on Sunday. Photo: AP Firefighters search for survivors inside a collapsed building in Les Cayes, Haiti on Sunday. Photo: AP
Firefighters search for survivors inside a collapsed building in Les Cayes, Haiti on Sunday. Photo: AP
Americas
World /  Americas

Death toll in Haiti earthquake jumps to 724 as search for survivors continues

  • Amid fear of aftershocks, nearly the entire population of the city of Les Cayes spent Saturday night sleeping outdoors
  • Rescue efforts could be hampered by Tropical Storm Grace, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and possible flash floods to Haiti from late on Monday

Topic |   Americas
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:38am, 16 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Firefighters search for survivors inside a collapsed building in Les Cayes, Haiti on Sunday. Photo: AP Firefighters search for survivors inside a collapsed building in Les Cayes, Haiti on Sunday. Photo: AP
Firefighters search for survivors inside a collapsed building in Les Cayes, Haiti on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE