Firefighters search for survivors inside a collapsed building in Les Cayes, Haiti on Sunday. Photo: AP
Death toll in Haiti earthquake jumps to 724 as search for survivors continues
- Amid fear of aftershocks, nearly the entire population of the city of Les Cayes spent Saturday night sleeping outdoors
- Rescue efforts could be hampered by Tropical Storm Grace, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and possible flash floods to Haiti from late on Monday
