Desperate search for earthquake survivors continues in Haiti as storm threatens
- Flash floods and mudslides were possible as Tropical Depression Grace’s front bore down on the Caribbean nation’s southwestern peninsula
- More than 1,400 people were killed after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that toppled thousands of buildings early on Saturday
A man digs with a stone through the rubble of a house destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti. Photo: AP