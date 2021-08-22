A paramedic carries a child after a landslide crushed a house in the path of Hurricane Grace in Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico on Saturday. Photo: AFP A paramedic carries a child after a landslide crushed a house in the path of Hurricane Grace in Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico on Saturday. Photo: AFP
A paramedic carries a child after a landslide crushed a house in the path of Hurricane Grace in Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Mexico
World /  Americas

Hurricane Grace unleashes severe flooding in Mexico, killing eight

  • Grace smashed windows, downed trees, power cables and telegraph poles, leaving debris strewn around Tecolutla in Veracruz state
  • Before Grace made landfall, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged people in several states to get to higher ground or find shelters

Topic |   Mexico
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:14am, 22 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A paramedic carries a child after a landslide crushed a house in the path of Hurricane Grace in Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico on Saturday. Photo: AFP A paramedic carries a child after a landslide crushed a house in the path of Hurricane Grace in Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico on Saturday. Photo: AFP
A paramedic carries a child after a landslide crushed a house in the path of Hurricane Grace in Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE