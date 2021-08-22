A paramedic carries a child after a landslide crushed a house in the path of Hurricane Grace in Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Hurricane Grace unleashes severe flooding in Mexico, killing eight
- Grace smashed windows, downed trees, power cables and telegraph poles, leaving debris strewn around Tecolutla in Veracruz state
- Before Grace made landfall, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged people in several states to get to higher ground or find shelters
