Kyriakos Amiridis, Greek ambassador to Brazil, was found murdered in Brazil in 2016. Photo: EPA / Hellenic Olympic Committee Kyriakos Amiridis, Greek ambassador to Brazil, was found murdered in Brazil in 2016. Photo: EPA / Hellenic Olympic Committee
Wife of Greek ambassador to Brazil sentenced to 31 years in prison for murdering her husband

  • Franchise de Souza Oliveira has been sentenced to 31 years in prison for murdering her husband, Greek ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis
  • Days after Christmas in 2016, the remains of the diplomat, who was on holiday with his wife and daughter, were found inside his charred rental car

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:47am, 30 Aug, 2021

