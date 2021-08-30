Kyriakos Amiridis, Greek ambassador to Brazil, was found murdered in Brazil in 2016. Photo: EPA / Hellenic Olympic Committee
Wife of Greek ambassador to Brazil sentenced to 31 years in prison for murdering her husband
- Franchise de Souza Oliveira has been sentenced to 31 years in prison for murdering her husband, Greek ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis
- Days after Christmas in 2016, the remains of the diplomat, who was on holiday with his wife and daughter, were found inside his charred rental car
Topic | Brazil
Kyriakos Amiridis, Greek ambassador to Brazil, was found murdered in Brazil in 2016. Photo: EPA / Hellenic Olympic Committee