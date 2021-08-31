The International Union for the Conservation of Nature and BirdLife International found that 30 per cent of 557 raptor species worldwide are in danger. Photo: AP The International Union for the Conservation of Nature and BirdLife International found that 30 per cent of 557 raptor species worldwide are in danger. Photo: AP
The International Union for the Conservation of Nature and BirdLife International found that 30 per cent of 557 raptor species worldwide are in danger. Photo: AP
Birds of prey face global decline from habitat loss, poisons

  • Eighteen species are critically endangered, including the Philippine eagle, the hooded vulture and the Annobon scops owl, researchers found
  • Widespread use of an anti-inflammatory drug in livestock led to the rapid decline of vultures in South Asia

Associated Press
Updated: 7:11am, 31 Aug, 2021

