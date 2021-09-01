The wreckage of a bus that crashed en route to Lima, Peru on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Twenty-nine dead and 20 injured after bus plunges off cliff in Peru
- A search and rescue effort was under way for possible survivors and to recover bodies, the police department said
- Police said a child was among the dead and that ‘recklessness’ contributed to the accident that happened on a narrow road near the capital Lima
Topic | Peru
