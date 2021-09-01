This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. Photo: TNS
Coronavirus: WHO monitoring new variant called ‘Mu’
- Mu, first identified in Colombia, has been classified as a variant of interest
- The WHO has identified four Covid-19 variants of concern, including Delta
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
