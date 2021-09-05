A herd of cattle in Ruropolis, Para state, Brazil. Photo: AFP
Two atypical cases of mad cow disease detected in Brazil, beef exports to China suspended
- ‘Brazil has never recorded a classic case of BSE,’ said the agriculture ministry, which officially notified the World Organisation for Animal Health
- Mad cow disease first appeared in Britain in the 1980s and spread to countries in Europe and around the world, triggering a crisis in the beef industry
Topic | Brazil
A herd of cattle in Ruropolis, Para state, Brazil. Photo: AFP