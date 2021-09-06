Argentina’s Lionel Messi walks off the field after the qualifying match for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 against Brazil was interrupted by health officials in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday. Photo: AP
Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier suspended after players breached coronavirus rules, officials say
- Officials with Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa walked on to the pitch at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo just minutes after kick-off to stop the game
- Brazilian health officials objected to the participation of three Argentine players they say broke coronavirus quarantine rules
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
