A man holds his son outside a paediatric hospital in Havana, Cuba where young children can now receive the coronavirus vaccine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: in world first, Cuba starts Covid-19 vaccinations for toddlers
- Cuba is using home-grown jabs not recognised by the World Health Organization for children over the age of 2
- Countries such as China, the UAE and Venezuela have announced they plan to vaccinate younger children, but Cuba is the first to do so
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
