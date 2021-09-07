A man holds his son outside a paediatric hospital in Havana, Cuba where young children can now receive the coronavirus vaccine. Photo: EPA-EFE A man holds his son outside a paediatric hospital in Havana, Cuba where young children can now receive the coronavirus vaccine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: in world first, Cuba starts Covid-19 vaccinations for toddlers

  • Cuba is using home-grown jabs not recognised by the World Health Organization for children over the age of 2
  • Countries such as China, the UAE and Venezuela have announced they plan to vaccinate younger children, but Cuba is the first to do so

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:00am, 7 Sep, 2021

