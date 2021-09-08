Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (centre) waves as he joins thousands of fans marching to show their support in Sao Paulo on Tuesday. Photo: AFP Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (centre) waves as he joins thousands of fans marching to show their support in Sao Paulo on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (centre) waves as he joins thousands of fans marching to show their support in Sao Paulo on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Brazil
World /  Americas

Jair Bolsonaro attacks Brazil vote as ‘farce’ at huge rally

  • Polls show the president trailing leftist rival Lula, though neither has officially declared candidacy for the October 2022 election
  • Facing flagging approval ratings, Bolsonaro has repeatedly attacked Brazil’s voting system, in a move that has drawn comparisons with Trump

Topic |   Brazil
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:49am, 8 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (centre) waves as he joins thousands of fans marching to show their support in Sao Paulo on Tuesday. Photo: AFP Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (centre) waves as he joins thousands of fans marching to show their support in Sao Paulo on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (centre) waves as he joins thousands of fans marching to show their support in Sao Paulo on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE