A protester takes part in a rally against the use of bitcoin as legal tender in San Salvador, El Salvador on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Early stumble as El Salvador becomes first country to use bitcoin as currency

  • President Nayib Bukele used his Twitter account to explain issues to the nation after the digital wallet used for transactions stopped working
  • Meanwhile, the value of bitcoin plummeted from more than US$52,000 per coin to US$42,000, before recovering about half of that loss

Associated Press
Updated: 5:58am, 8 Sep, 2021

