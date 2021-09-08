A protester takes part in a rally against the use of bitcoin as legal tender in San Salvador, El Salvador on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Early stumble as El Salvador becomes first country to use bitcoin as currency
- President Nayib Bukele used his Twitter account to explain issues to the nation after the digital wallet used for transactions stopped working
- Meanwhile, the value of bitcoin plummeted from more than US$52,000 per coin to US$42,000, before recovering about half of that loss
Topic | Bitcoin
