Women hold green handkerchiefs during a protest in support of legal and safe abortion in Mexico City in February 2020. Photo: Reuters
Mexico’s top court decriminalises abortion in ‘watershed moment’
- The decision was hailed as a major victory for women’s health and human rights, and comes even as parts of the US enact tougher laws against the practice
- The ruling may lead to American women in states such as Texas deciding to travel south of the border to terminate their pregnancies
Topic | Gender equality
