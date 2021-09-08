Women hold green handkerchiefs during a protest in support of legal and safe abortion in Mexico City in February 2020. Photo: Reuters Women hold green handkerchiefs during a protest in support of legal and safe abortion in Mexico City in February 2020. Photo: Reuters
Women hold green handkerchiefs during a protest in support of legal and safe abortion in Mexico City in February 2020. Photo: Reuters
World /  Americas

Mexico’s top court decriminalises abortion in ‘watershed moment’

  • The decision was hailed as a major victory for women’s health and human rights, and comes even as parts of the US enact tougher laws against the practice
  • The ruling may lead to American women in states such as Texas deciding to travel south of the border to terminate their pregnancies

Topic |   Gender equality
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:33am, 8 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Women hold green handkerchiefs during a protest in support of legal and safe abortion in Mexico City in February 2020. Photo: Reuters Women hold green handkerchiefs during a protest in support of legal and safe abortion in Mexico City in February 2020. Photo: Reuters
Women hold green handkerchiefs during a protest in support of legal and safe abortion in Mexico City in February 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE