Former Venezuelan military spy chief Hugo Carvajal walks out of prison in Estremera on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain in September 2019. Photo: AP
Spain arrests Venezuela spymaster wanted on US drug charges
- Police captured Hugo ‘The Chicken’ Carvajal in a Madrid hideout nearly two years after he defied an extradition order and disappeared
- The former spy chief, who was Hugo Chavez’s eyes and ears in Venezuela’s military, is accused of working with Colombian guerillas to flood the US with cocaine
Topic | Venezuela
